 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Innocent's purgatory update for 17 November 2022

Update Note November 17

Share · View all patches · Build 9960661 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Bug fixes
-New hint quests have been added to facilitate the progress of the story.
-New System: you can now parry enemies with the shield.

-Improved System_ grappling hook improved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2169271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link