New Hero Coming Soon: Barbarian

Meet the next hero joining the party. The barbarian is joining forces with the party in the 5th Demeo adventure later this year.

Uhrak is an indestructible force of pure rage. Being a former pit fighter, he has learned the violent rawness of combat, one punch at a time. He takes on foes with brutality, resolve, and the infamous Hook of Varga - a weapon feared far and wide.

Want to learn more about the next adventure? More information will be revealed very soon, so keep an eye out!

