Update to version 0.18.9.125 - 18 November 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9960515 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 16:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello Goal fans!

Again, we have an update for you that fixes some bugs! The savegames of the last version are compatible with this update.

At the moment we are working on the next update, one of the topics will be the sponsors.

Please note that the branch "last_version" will not be updated.

See you soon!

General

New

Bugfix