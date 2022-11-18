Update to version 0.18.9.125 - 18 November 2022

Hello Goal fans!
Again, we have an update for you that fixes some bugs! The savegames of the last version are compatible with this update.
At the moment we are working on the next update, one of the topics will be the sponsors.
Please note that the branch "last_version" will not be updated.
See you soon!
General
New
Bugfix
- A blocker that occurred when opening the mail "Reminder: Expiring loan" has now been fixed.
- Fixed a bug in the Italian Cup where a match was taking place even though the player team was not supposed to join until a later round.
- Fixed a bug in the Private Life section where the buy buttons of expensive assets did not work.
- Fixed functionality in the Private Life section when scrolling over assets.
- Fixed the determination of the number of cards in the automatic match calculation.
- Fixed bug in message inbox: Disabled incorrect function of buy option button on borrowed kickers to maintain game flow.
Changed files in this update