Controller Update

Greetings everyone!

The newest patch will have the updated controller settings from the beta branch and a new saving animation.

Thank you to all the players who were helpful and gave feedback on what needed to be changed for a better experience! As a first-time developer (and solo at that), I do rely on player feedback for areas of improvement.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam Discussions or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,

Little_Amethyst

