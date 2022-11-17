Controller Update

Greetings everyone!
The newest patch will have the updated controller settings from the beta branch and a new saving animation.
Thank you to all the players who were helpful and gave feedback on what needed to be changed for a better experience! As a first-time developer (and solo at that), I do rely on player feedback for areas of improvement.
As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam Discussions or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
