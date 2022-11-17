 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brookhaven Grimoire update for 17 November 2022

Controller Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9960448 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone!

The newest patch will have the updated controller settings from the beta branch and a new saving animation.

Thank you to all the players who were helpful and gave feedback on what needed to be changed for a better experience! As a first-time developer (and solo at that), I do rely on player feedback for areas of improvement.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam Discussions or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1499244
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link