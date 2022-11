In this V2.0.0 update, existing saved Game Data (game progress) will NOT be carried over.

Please note that if you are playing.

Existing saved System Data (Episode unlock status etc.) will be carried over.

Please be careful that if you are already playing.

New feature:

The resolution of the app has been increased. (Native 1080p)

Optimized the whole app.

Improved / Fixed issue:

Fixed minor bugs.

Thank you for playing!