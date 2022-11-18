Patch Notes 1.1.17

Hello Citizens,

Crime was spreading through the streets of Century City.

Bullets that we thought were impossible to grow and other devilry were making our fixers' life harder than what it actually was supposed to be.

I am proud to announce we opened a new division of the CCPD (Century City Police Department).

Our officers are now using the latest anti-cheat technology available on the market.

Cheaters will not have an easy life anymore in Century City.

The administrator.

New Friday, new update!

The big thing we're introducing is the integration with Easy Anti-Cheat. Fewer cheaters, more fun!

We also implemented a few quality-of-life improvements.

You can see the details here:

Highlights

Added EAC to the game

Minor adjustments

Quests

Changed Elimination 14 bullet specs from "Fertile" to "Wild Bullet"

Fixed issue with Display of Ability quests not displaying the correct configuration of weapon and bullets.

The City

The fertilizer shop gramophone in the tutorial map doesn't play music anymore

Fixed printer in police station opening immediately

Wrong tiles removed from street decoration

Added Octave animation when in the city.

Hub

Fixed table clock encumbrance.

The Action Figure now requires to be placed on the floor or on a support

Audio

New Map's SFX, like cars and fireplace.

Now, different areas have different audio reverb

Added pianos' interaction in map.

What are we on next?

We are working on many things at the moment. Such as developing a re-connection feature, balancing weapons/buff, designing new content, and trying to squeeze in as many improvements that you are suggesting as we can!

[url=https://discord.gg/URMxJq4XCw]

Join our discord[/url] for more details about our day-to-day developments. We can't wait to answer any of the questions you may have!