Operation Theta: Massive content update. New Characters, New Quests, New CATS!

It is finally here! Operation Theta (Content update one). We have added so much to the game from a lot of little changes suggested by you guys in the community to more content with three new characters all of which play VERY differently than anything before in the game. Lets get into it..

New Characters



Three new characters have been added to the game! Each with their own unique ways to play!

Waylyyn: Is a Human member of the USF, She has excellent combat training and is equipped with a laser gun and placeable mines! Instead of building a ship like normal character she has to survive against increasingly difficult wave of enemies to escape the battle zone! With limited health and powerup pickups she will be a nice challenge for veterans of the game.



Oottoo: Oottoo is a Slugula businessman. As such he plans to pay his way out of the battlezone! Ootto can sells debris from the battlefield to one of the three seller npcs on the map to get enough credits to escape! His ship has TWO grappling hooks instead of just one. You have to be able to hodl more to be a suave trader.



Goo: Goo is three characters in one! Goo's Special ability is to 'transform' into other forms to suit its needs. A Goo that can heal, A Brumpor that has a grapple tail and lastly a Golem who weighs a TON and will fall down to the nearest planet pretty quickly and can throw rocks! Goo is from our new game Goo Gladiators, If you haven't checked it out yet you should its free! :)



New Quests



Tons of new quests have been added and over 40 new NPCs and creatures have been added to the game! This includes a new puzzle type where you have to shoot down incoming asteroids coming at your ship!

New Cat Skin



NEW CAT SKIN!!! Some cats also have custom meows depending on their skins as well. On top of new cat skins we have added a ton of other ease of use things such as more info on what certain upgrades actually do and the sort!

Final thoughts

The past year 10 months of Operation Zeta being released have been a whirlwind for me and the Studio as a whole! I love hearing everyone who has enjoyed the game and their thoughts on it. Feel free to let me know if you have any ideas of things you would want to see in future content updates or general just want to say hi. Thank you guys so much for letting me live me dream of making games.

Patch notes

1.1.0