17-11-22: Hotfix to FPS Limit & Savegame

Fixed a bug that by accident set the default FPS Limit to "Unlimited"

It is now set to 60 by default, if you haven't changed it.

Fixed a bug with saved cubes per level (Explanation and how it may affect you below)

Because savegames are kind of special and precious to all of us I'll explain shortly how this may or may not affect you:

Previously you could collect more than the available cubes per level if you solved it multiple times.

Since we don't want to any of you to lose current progress we resolved that in a way that all your data is kept even if wrong.

However if you play a level again it will adjust the amount of Saved Cubes, removing the old ones.

This means you could lose progress and access to areas, if that has affected your save game.

Sorry for the inconvience and we hope it affects not that many people :)

Have fun playing Link The Cubes 💛