The Lockdown starts… right now!

All the doors are closed and you’re still here… doing your best to stay alive. The time for the final test has come, survivors. We’re extremely EXCITED and proud to invite all of you to join!

Gather your team, come up with a plan and start your survival attempts in the final version of Nemesis: Lockdown NOW!

Those six months of Early Access were a time full of challenges, effort, hard work and... countless cups of coffee. You, on the other hand, shared your ideas, thoughts and support during this entire journey.

For that, we owe you a giant THANK YOU!

If you’ve enjoyed the game so far and would like to help us out just a tiny bit more - please leave a review on Steam. It really means a lot and gives us that extra punch of motivation!

Before you start your new adventures on the Martian base, check out the brand new launch trailer we've prepared:

Full Release - what to expect:

First and foremost - the game is now much more accessible, approachable and offers clear explanations for new players. The main goal of Early Access was to lower the entry threshold as much as possible. We’ve put a lot of effort into this area and we believe we've achieved what we’ve set out to do.

Other changes in a VERY concise form:

Upgraded visuals and audio effects (over 400 visual changes!)

Mini Scenario with cinematic cutscenes

Polished UI and UX in pretty much every area (over 600 improvements!)

New and improved social functions

Numerous bug fixes

Improved game stability & performance

To find out more - please see our previous update. Also, a detailed changelog of all Early Access improvements can be found in the game’s Main Menu.

What’s next?

Remember: even though this is the full version release, it definitely doesn’t mean that we will stop supporting the title!

Right after launch, we’re going to start working on support for other Languages (Polish, German, French and Chinese, initially). The plan is to implement those sometime during the first few months of 2023.

In about a month from now, we’ll be ready to announce an entirely new Roadmap for the next half of the year - revised and prepared based on your feedback on the Full Release Version.

That’s all we wanted to share with you today. Once again, we’re so proud of the work we’ve done together during the Early Access period! We truly believe that you’ll find the changes we implemented satisfactory and that they’ll let you experience unforgettable moments on the Martian Base. Feel free to share your thoughts and feedback here, on the discussion forums and in the review section!

Have fun exploring and discovering all of the new stuff we prepared for you and good luck with your survival attempts!

HUGE THANKS!

Awaken Realms & InterStudio teams