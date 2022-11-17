Patch V-02: grayish text option and frame rate limit

Thanks for the feedback on the released game! By the way: I don't give out Steam keys yet, but I'm happy to send free copies of the game to any Steam curator; just send me the name of your curator account. OK; here's what's in this patch:

There is a new value GRAYISH for SETTINGS > VISUALS > TEXT, which - surprise, surprise! - renders text in grayish colors (somewhere between COLORFUL and GRAY). This is actually the new default.

Waiting for the V-sync signal has been deactivated because not all displays provide a V-sync signal, thus, there has to be a backup solution anyway. I'm now using Unity's target frame rate, which is set to 60 fps in LOW and MID quality settings, and 120 fps in HIGH quality settings. You can change the quality settings via SETTINGS > VISUALS > QUALITY.

As always, please let me know if you have any comments or questions!