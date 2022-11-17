0.1.8 | Patch Notes - Weapon and Enemy Balancing!

We have a mammoth week of updates, fixes and improvements from our hard-working dev team! This includes gun balances and enemy balances! Check out the full list of updates below.
Gun Balances!
- Balancing Changes on Weapons Affecting: Damage, Rate of Fire, Ammo Capacity, Magazine Capacity
- MX1910
- Increased Magazine Ammo Capacity to 16, up from 8
- Revolver
- Increased Max Damage to 160, up from 100
- Increased Min Damage to 120, up from 49
- Increased RPM to 240, up from 180
- Increased Magazine Ammo Capacity to 12, up from 6
- Double-Barreled Shotgun
- Lowered RPM to 149, down from 189
- RS10
- Lowered Min Damage to 60, down from 80
- Lowered RPM to 70, down from 80
- Lowered Ammo Capacity to 48, down from 96
- Hunting Rifle
- Increased Damage to 250, up from 160
- Increased RPM to 48, up from 45
- Increased Magazine Ammo Capacity to 20, up from 15
- Decreased Ammo Capacity to 100, down from 150
- Sie Rogotti
- Increased Max Damage to 72, up from 68
- MP18A
- Increased Max Damage to 45, up from 32
- Increased RPM to 1000, up from 857
- Increased Magazine Ammo Capacity to 40, up from 30
- Increased Ammo Capacity to 400, up from 300
- Pavlov Avtomat
- Increased Max Damage to 53, up from 38
- Increased Min Damage to 38, up from 30
- Increased Max Penetration Targets to 2, up from 1
- Thunderbolt
- Increased Max Damage to 300, up from 95
- Increased Min Damage to 200, up from 95
- Increased Empty Reload Time to 5, up from 4.3
- Decreased Magazine Ammo Capacity to 6, down from 10
- Decreased Ammo Capacity to 40, down from 110
- Increased Projectile Hit Radius 0.75 meters, up from 0
- Increased Max Penetration Targets to 20, up from 0
Enemy Balances!
- Lowered enemy health scale to 10% in Hard Difficulty, down from 30%
- Lowered enemy health scale to 20% in Expect Difficulty, down from 50%
- Increased enemy movement speed to 30% in Hard Difficulty, up from 20%
- Increased enemy movement speed to 40% in Expert Difficulty, up from 30%
New!
- Added an increase purchase cost multiplier to higher difficulties
- Added an objective marker for "Charge The Tesla Coils" in the "Voltage Overload" Objective
- Removed Lucky The Dog from the first area in Cursed Lands of Lavernock
- Weapons Available at the Weapon Shop now vary per area
Bug Fixes & Optimisations
- Fixed Elites not spawning on Normal Difficulty (bug introduced in v0.1.7)
- Fixed Progress Percentages not being rounded in Trial Objectives
- Fixed overflowing "Scoreboard" text that affected some languages
- Fixed "Searching For Player" not being localized
