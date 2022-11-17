0.1.8 | Patch Notes - Weapon and Enemy Balancing!

We have a mammoth week of updates, fixes and improvements from our hard-working dev team! This includes gun balances and enemy balances! Check out the full list of updates below.

Gun Balances!

Balancing Changes on Weapons Affecting: Damage, Rate of Fire, Ammo Capacity, Magazine Capacity

- MX1910

Increased Magazine Ammo Capacity to 16, up from 8

- Revolver

Increased Max Damage to 160, up from 100

Increased Min Damage to 120, up from 49

Increased RPM to 240, up from 180

Increased Magazine Ammo Capacity to 12, up from 6

- Double-Barreled Shotgun

Lowered RPM to 149, down from 189

- RS10

Lowered Min Damage to 60, down from 80

Lowered RPM to 70, down from 80

Lowered Ammo Capacity to 48, down from 96

- Hunting Rifle

Increased Damage to 250, up from 160

Increased RPM to 48, up from 45

Increased Magazine Ammo Capacity to 20, up from 15

Decreased Ammo Capacity to 100, down from 150

- Sie Rogotti

Increased Max Damage to 72, up from 68

- MP18A

Increased Max Damage to 45, up from 32

Increased RPM to 1000, up from 857

Increased Magazine Ammo Capacity to 40, up from 30

Increased Ammo Capacity to 400, up from 300

- Pavlov Avtomat

Increased Max Damage to 53, up from 38

Increased Min Damage to 38, up from 30

Increased Max Penetration Targets to 2, up from 1

- Thunderbolt

Increased Max Damage to 300, up from 95

Increased Min Damage to 200, up from 95

Increased Empty Reload Time to 5, up from 4.3

Decreased Magazine Ammo Capacity to 6, down from 10

Decreased Ammo Capacity to 40, down from 110

Increased Projectile Hit Radius 0.75 meters, up from 0

Increased Max Penetration Targets to 20, up from 0

Enemy Balances!

Lowered enemy health scale to 10% in Hard Difficulty, down from 30%

Lowered enemy health scale to 20% in Expect Difficulty, down from 50%

Increased enemy movement speed to 30% in Hard Difficulty, up from 20%

Increased enemy movement speed to 40% in Expert Difficulty, up from 30%

New!

Added an increase purchase cost multiplier to higher difficulties

Added an objective marker for "Charge The Tesla Coils" in the "Voltage Overload" Objective

Removed Lucky The Dog from the first area in Cursed Lands of Lavernock

Weapons Available at the Weapon Shop now vary per area

Bug Fixes & Optimisations

Fixed Elites not spawning on Normal Difficulty (bug introduced in v0.1.7)

Fixed Progress Percentages not being rounded in Trial Objectives

Fixed overflowing "Scoreboard" text that affected some languages

Fixed "Searching For Player" not being localized

Please do also see our list of known issues here.

Once again, we'd like to invite everyone over to our Discord channel to chat with the devs and the community, and also please do leave the game a review over on the Steam page which supports our Early Access Beta journey!

Wales Interactive Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1492070/Sker_Ritual/

Website

Wales Interactive Twitter

Sker Ritual Twitter *New

Facebook

Instagram

Steam

Youtube

Twitch

Reddit

TikTok