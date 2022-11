Share · View all patches · Build 9959843 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 15:09:50 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing Somerville, we’ve been blown away by all the love you’ve sent our way since release!

This hotfix addresses most of the keyboard issues that have been reported, plus a couple of critical bugs.

We’re working on additional patches to address more of the reported issues. Your patience is appreciated.