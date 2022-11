Share · View all patches · Build 9959813 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 16:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone,

Thank you for enjoying "The Forest of Drizzling Rain".

Today, we have updated to ver 1.01.

・Fixed a bug in moving the map from the forest to the museum.

Please continue to enjoy "The Forest of Drizzling Rain".

βακα Inc.

