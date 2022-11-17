Update, Version 20221117

English

##########Content############

[Faith]New tenet: Human Sacrifice (Sacrifice corpses on altars to gain devotion)

[Item]New item: Aztec Religious Book (Unlock Human Sacrifice Tenet)

[Queensmouth]Added an Aztec Religious Book somewhere. (It's in the Queen's Chamber)

[Egypt]New location: The Grand Library (Only a very small part of it. We need more furniture.)

[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work in the "Outside the Library" area.

[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work in the Grand Library.

简体中文

##########Content############

【信仰】新信条：人祭 （在祭坛上献祭尸体获得虔诚）

【物品】新物品：阿兹特克宗教书籍 （可以解锁人祭信条）

【王后镇】在王后镇某处加入了一本阿兹特克宗教书籍 （在女王的房间里）

【埃及】新区域：大图书馆（只开放了一小部分。需要往里面塞更多家具。）

【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼现在可以在图书馆外使用。

【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼现在可以在图书馆内使用。