[Faith]New tenet: Human Sacrifice (Sacrifice corpses on altars to gain devotion)
[Item]New item: Aztec Religious Book (Unlock Human Sacrifice Tenet)
[Queensmouth]Added an Aztec Religious Book somewhere. (It's in the Queen's Chamber)
[Egypt]New location: The Grand Library (Only a very small part of it. We need more furniture.)
[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work in the "Outside the Library" area.
[Butterfly]Butterfly Wings now work in the Grand Library.
【信仰】新信条：人祭 （在祭坛上献祭尸体获得虔诚）
【物品】新物品：阿兹特克宗教书籍 （可以解锁人祭信条）
【王后镇】在王后镇某处加入了一本阿兹特克宗教书籍 （在女王的房间里）
【埃及】新区域：大图书馆（只开放了一小部分。需要往里面塞更多家具。）
【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼现在可以在图书馆外使用。
【蝴蝶】蝴蝶之翼现在可以在图书馆内使用。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 17 November 2022
Update, Version 20221117
