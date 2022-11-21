 Skip to content

Crimsonland update for 21 November 2022

64-bit + Ukranian localization + tweaks

21 November 2022

-64-bit binaries with better performance. (Old 32-bit build still available in last_32bit_build branch.)
-Added Ukranian localization kindly provided by INDIVID.UA.
-D3D11 now the default renderer.
-OpenGL renderer available as fallback for those who might need it.
-Gembine playing no longer required for one of the achievements.

