New DLC and other updates!

Seiran is now available as a new playable character via DLC for UDONGEIN X!
In addition, the game received an update with new language options, bug fixes, and minor balance changes.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2198950/UDONGEIN_X__Seiran/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2198950/UDONGEIN_X__Seiran/
Changed files in this update