 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

UDONGEIN X update for 17 November 2022

New DLC and other updates!

Share · View all patches · Build 9959730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Seiran is now available as a new playable character via DLC for UDONGEIN X!
In addition, the game received an update with new language options, bug fixes, and minor balance changes.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2198950/UDONGEIN_X__Seiran/

Changed files in this update

UDONGEIN X Content Depot 1819231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link