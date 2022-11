Share · View all patches · Build 9959695 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 15:26:09 UTC by Wendy

Build v1.0.4 includes:

▚ optimized graphics performance

▚ stabilized FPS

▚ character no longer slows down when aiming or shooting from the hip

▚ increased climbing speed

▚ added new animations when running with a pistol

▚ balanced sounds

