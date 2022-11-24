TRIALS OF JAZEPS Update has released

!!!1!!!!!!!11!

WHAT’S NEW

🔹 Custom Tiers of Heck

Create your own Tiers of Heck and share with friends! Select the map, weapons, modifiers and enemy types and see if you are up for the challenge! If you complete the Tier, you will receive the level code to challenge your friends [Codes are PC only]

🔹 Pain Levels

Survival has been extended with new difficulty levels. 7 progressively more difficult modes can be unlocked to test your skills. Receive colours for completing them and compare your results with the community on the built-in leaderboards

🔹 Portals

New maps with Portals are available. New ways to jump and stab in both Survival and Versus!

🔹 Twitch integration [STEAM ONLY]

Added Twitch integration, which allows the viewers to interact with the streamers game! The Twitch chat will be able to vote on the perk selection during gameplay

🔹 Control rebind [PC ONLY]

Added section to customize controls in the options menu for both keyboard and gamepad

🔹 MORE SPIDER COLOURS

OTHER CHANGES

🔹Quality of Life improvements

Customization selections now saved between games

Additional information displayed about Lobby types when starting Survival or Versus

Pause menu shows notification if game is running in the background

You can now set the rarity of weapons in Versus, instead of on/off toggle

New item notification now displayed above the customization island and new items are identified in the menu with “*”

Performance improvements

🔹Bug fixes

Fixed issue with Customization preview spider not appearing correctly or appearing in level geometry

And thank you all for your support and interest in the game. Really, thank you

Join our Discord to be the first one to learn about news (and chat with the game's developer) <3