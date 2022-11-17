Casino One Suite - Major Game Update! [Patch 110]

Patch Number: 110

Release Date: 11/16/2022

Welcome to Your Casino One Suite

We’ve got something big in store! Introducing our all-new Casino One Suites – a luxury home of your very own to kick back in before hitting the tables. Complete with the brand new Holo Table, **Smart TV, pristine views and featuring tutorials** to get you familiar with your new digs, invite your friends over and take the tour of your new suite now!

The Metaverse Poker Tour is Back!

That’s right. You heard it here first! The Metaverse Poker Tour is back for Season 2! We’re heading back to Macau 2050 to kick things off November 24th-27th. So get those hands warmed up because it’s your time to shine!

Metaverse Poker Tour First Stop Schedule

New Season, New Swag!

In celebration of the MPT Season 2 launch, we’re happy to reveal the official Swag Bag items for Stop 1: Macau 2050! Enjoy the all-new Standard and High Roller items for the full MPT Season 2 experience. Ready to play in style?

Standard Swag Bag:



High Roller Swag Bag:



The Battle Between Champions!

On Saturday, November 19th, at 5 PM EST, we’ll be running a tournament that only our current MPT and VRPT bracelet winners can enter. These champions must face off in tough battles to get their hands on the winning prize: The Tournament of Champions Belt! Catch the action in-game through the Twitch companion or directly on https://www.twitch.tv/getluckyvr.

Who do you think will take home the belt?



A Look at the Rest of Year’s Club MTT Schedule

As we wrap up this year, we wanted everyone to be ready and primed for the upcoming massive Club-exclusive MTTs. You’ll also notice, we have some exclusive events strictly for Club+ members, with our first one starting this Saturday! If you’re not already a part of the Club or Club+, it’s not too late to join and participate.



Kick-off Those Bets!

Football is coming back to the world stage! No matter where you are on the map, cheer for your country with new badges available tonight in the store. And to kick things off, enjoy a 10K free bet on us until November 23rd.



Patch 110 New Features

NEW Environment: Casino One Suite!

MPT Season 2

NEW Club-Exclusive MTTs

NEW Country Flag Badges