Halo Infinite update for 17 November 2022

Ultimate Reward & Featured Shop Bundle

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Sharpened on Covenant armor, wetted with Banished blood.

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Wolf Fang chest attachment.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Party on, party people!

The Fiesta Fury Mythic Effect set features some fancy footsteps, glorious Grappleshotting, stellar sliding, and will cheer for you on every respawn.

Head by the Shop and let your party flag fly!

Has it been a year already?

Halo Infinite launched November 15, 2021, and to celebrate the occasion we've got a free birthday gift for all players.

Head to the Shop and get the Birthday Bash death effect for no additional cost, then head to the online battlefield and let those balloons fly! 🎈

