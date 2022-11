This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Over the coming weeks we will be testing our new co-op game mode, which will involve close cooperation between ourselves and our wonderful community to improve the current balance of the Wartales co-op systems and we'd like you all to get involved.

Join the official Discord server to gain access - https://discord.gg/ezMam6Mjvq

All information on the open beta can be found in the open-beta channel, in the News and Announcements category.