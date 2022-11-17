Graduated' Update Log on November 17

Residents of Houhai Town! Here are the fixes for this evening.

Calibrate the opening time of all stores Street trees can interact with each other Fix jumping into the void in apartments and apartment corridors Complete all missing ICONs, redo some of the wrong ICONs Fix the problem of flashing townspeople

Welcome to actively give us feedback on bugs! We take every piece of your feedback very seriously.

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.