Frozen Flame | Early Access Starts Now!

We're absolutely EXCITED to announce the official start of Early Access for Frozen Flame, a challenging exploration and survival adventure, set in the dying world of Dragons.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/715400/Frozen_Flame/

Endless hours of development and testing, tons of much-needed feedback, numerous streams and incredible events.. it's been a long journey for a game we love very much, Frozen Flame. But we've walked this path together. Some have been with us since the very beginning, some only recently joined us, but you all offered so much contribution to help us shape the game, and for that we are grateful!

While the Early Access release is a significant milestone on this journey, there's still so much to do. We'll continue actively working on improving the gameplay, the balance, and introducing new content. And, as always, our community is going to play a huge part in it, as your feedback always helped us to make the game better. There's a long journey ahead, many challenges to overcome, and we hope you will join us on our way to the full release!

About Frozen Flame



Frozen Flame** is an open-world survival action RPG set in the vast world of Arcana, an ancient land once governed by the Dragons. The survival genre is ripe with dystopian and horrific settings that is reflected in the grim art design that leans more toward militaristic realism.

