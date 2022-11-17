Quickpatch: v1.343 Changelog

Hi there!

Here's a new batch of fixes for all of you Shotgun Royalties!

Changelog:

[GFX] new shotguns have their own sfx and graphics in interface

[ERGO] You can now read unlock conditions for locked shotguns in the shotgun selection screen

[FIX] fixed Theocracy + Ravenous Rats + Undead Rats "Happy Hopping Rook" bug

[FIX] fixed Sawed-off + Unjust Decree soft lock

[FIX] "MMMMH DELICIEUX !" achievement is now fixed

[FIX] zombie pawns won't spawn on fresh backup squares or boss anymore

[FIX] Bodyguards protect big king as expected

[FIX] Cannonball won't affect high focus anymore

[FIX] Legacy modes won't crash the client if loaded on a modded game

[FIX] spacebar now triggers force-feeding

Once again thank you for your patience! We're very happy to see that you seem to enjoy the big update!!

-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞