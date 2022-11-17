Quickpatch: v1.343 Changelog

Hi there!
Here's a new batch of fixes for all of you Shotgun Royalties!
Changelog:
- [GFX] new shotguns have their own sfx and graphics in interface
- [ERGO] You can now read unlock conditions for locked shotguns in the shotgun selection screen
- [FIX] fixed Theocracy + Ravenous Rats + Undead Rats "Happy Hopping Rook" bug
- [FIX] fixed Sawed-off + Unjust Decree soft lock
- [FIX] "MMMMH DELICIEUX !" achievement is now fixed
- [FIX] zombie pawns won't spawn on fresh backup squares or boss anymore
- [FIX] Bodyguards protect big king as expected
- [FIX] Cannonball won't affect high focus anymore
- [FIX] Legacy modes won't crash the client if loaded on a modded game
- [FIX] spacebar now triggers force-feeding
Once again thank you for your patience! We're very happy to see that you seem to enjoy the big update!!
-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞
