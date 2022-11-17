0.4.6.6 Small update

Fixed a bug that would penetrate the critical map
Fix the error that the registered monster cannot cause damage
Fixed a bug where there were two monsters in the previous room during the second chase.
Fixed a bug where the monster disappeared when returning to the toilet in the second chase.
Fixed a bug where hyacinths blocked players' progress in Act 2.5.
A new recovery point was added in Act 2
A non major event was added to the classroom in Act 3 (not yet completed but visible)
Changed files in this update