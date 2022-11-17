You did it. The door is open.

This time, you surprised us, because you did it under a week! Anglerfish is a bit of a strange game that we simply made because we were very curios about how a game like this would play. We had no idea if anyone would enjoy Anglerfish, so it has been great reading your steam reviews, seeing your screenshots, watching your videos, and learning that quite a few of you got the experience we set out to create and enjoyed it. You inspire us and we have already added a little extra to playthrough 2, which was not originally planned, because of you.

To those of you who have already beaten the game. The door will also be open in playthrough 2, and this playthrough will be a significantly different experience than playthrough 1. We have a reason why you cannot reset your save right now in the game, which we cannot fully reveal. The game will use some of your data from playthrough 1 in playthrough 2. Whether what we are trying to do is a good or bad idea is a good question. But the point of Anglerfish is precisely to try the things you normally don't do when you’re making a game because you’re not sure if it is "a good or bad idea". We hope you can bear the wait. (We didn't expect the 100 reviews to be written so quickly.)

We are a three-person team. But as you can see in the credits, a lot of people have helped in some way or another which has made this project possible. We value these people very much. Just as we appreciate all of you who support the game by spreading the word, because without you the game would disappear down Steam's bottomless pit of forgotten games.

There is still some way to go before the Anglerfish experience is finished, so we continue to work on creating a slightly different game. And if you manage to convince your grandma to buy the game, there's even a chance we'll hit the 5.000 goal so we can afford to make the free DLC for you.

To end this update, we have a bad picture of Maria (the graphic artist) and Astrid (the composer) on location in Anglerfish. It’s Kalø Slotsruin. It’s the castle ruins you can see in the background when you are driving to the Anglerfish bar.