Improved Quest / Pico controllers support

Dear Quest / Pico and other recent headsets users,

The VR controllers are all different, and some of them may not have the same orientation as the in-game controllers. That is why I added a new setting to let you tilt the in-game controllers up or down.

The default value of this new setting was set to "40 degrees down" for most VR controllers, which seems to be a common angle for recent VR controllers (compared to the old Vive / Rift controllers).

If your in-game controllers seem to be tilted downward or upward, you can now go in the settings to adjust their tilt.

Don't hesitate to give us feedback about the game, to report bugs, or to give us ideas. Do it here or on Discord. VR Furballs was created for you, so we'd love to hear what you think about it!

Thanks again to everyone playing VR Furballs - Demolition!

Steeve

Gamily Studios