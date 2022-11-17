 Skip to content

Friendly Fire update for 17 November 2022

Version 2.6.0

Full changelog

Added

  • New in-game configuration options have been added to allow the individual adjustment of
    music and sound volumes.

  • The possibility to toggle the game from windows to fullscreen (and vice versa) has been
    added as a menu option. The Desktop version of the game will persist the desired display
    mode and start windowed or in fullscreen mode according to the settings you made.

  • The game has gained support for Steam overlays. Prior to this release,
    it was not possible to use Steam's key combination (usually Shift+Tab)to toggle the Steam
    overlay. This should now be possible.

  • Gamepad types can be automatically detected. It is still possible to overwrite the
    gamepad button styles to be shown in help tooltips in the "controls" screen, though.

  • Full support for Google Stadia game pads has been added.
    All overlays have been adjusted to show tooltips that match the button layout of Stadia
    game pads, if a Stadia game pad has been detected or manually selected.

Updated
  • The Desktop apps are now based on Electron v21.3.0.
    As always, a new Electron runtime should offer improved performance, security and
    bug fixes, that may or may not be visible or even useful to end users.

