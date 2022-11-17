Version 2.6.0

Full changelog
Added
-
New in-game configuration options have been added to allow the individual adjustment of
music and sound volumes.
-
The possibility to toggle the game from windows to fullscreen (and vice versa) has been
added as a menu option. The Desktop version of the game will persist the desired display
mode and start windowed or in fullscreen mode according to the settings you made.
-
The game has gained support for Steam overlays. Prior to this release,
it was not possible to use Steam's key combination (usually Shift+Tab)to toggle the Steam
overlay. This should now be possible.
-
Gamepad types can be automatically detected. It is still possible to overwrite the
gamepad button styles to be shown in help tooltips in the "controls" screen, though.
-
Full support for Google Stadia game pads has been added.
All overlays have been adjusted to show tooltips that match the button layout of Stadia
game pads, if a Stadia game pad has been detected or manually selected.
Updated
- The Desktop apps are now based on Electron v21.3.0.
As always, a new Electron runtime should offer improved performance, security and
bug fixes, that may or may not be visible or even useful to end users.
Changed files in this update