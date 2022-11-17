Version 2.6.0

New in-game configuration options have been added to allow the individual adjustment of

music and sound volumes.

The possibility to toggle the game from windows to fullscreen (and vice versa) has been

added as a menu option. The Desktop version of the game will persist the desired display

mode and start windowed or in fullscreen mode according to the settings you made.

The game has gained support for Steam overlays. Prior to this release,

it was not possible to use Steam's key combination (usually Shift+Tab)to toggle the Steam

overlay. This should now be possible.

Gamepad types can be automatically detected. It is still possible to overwrite the

gamepad button styles to be shown in help tooltips in the "controls" screen, though.