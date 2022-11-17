+Fixed third floor parking garage door forcing players to crouch underneath it
+Fixed hallway forcing player to crouch and backtracking opening a previous version of the map on second stage of assassination mission
+Fixed bug allowing player to attempt to backtrack but sending them forward a map on the escape section of the assassination mission
Retroninjacyberassassin update for 17 November 2022
Bug Fixes
