Retroninjacyberassassin update for 17 November 2022

Bug Fixes

Build 9959000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+Fixed third floor parking garage door forcing players to crouch underneath it
+Fixed hallway forcing player to crouch and backtracking opening a previous version of the map on second stage of assassination mission
+Fixed bug allowing player to attempt to backtrack but sending them forward a map on the escape section of the assassination mission

Retroninjacyberassassin Content Depot 1566571
