ITEMS

The ELASTIC STRAPS no longer allow to give an extra strike when the targeted monster is killed in the first strike.

It is no longer possible to sell endlessly the item placed in the last position of the inventory.

PSYCHE

The power of LUNA’s RISING TIDE has been increased.

QUEST

The CIRCUS is well accessible, even after a first loop.