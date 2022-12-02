 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

赠予神家与谎言 update for 2 December 2022

Timo Route Release!

Share · View all patches · Build 9958886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After 3 months of hard work, Timo route is now updated for free!

Contrary to the existing Cocci route , this time Mori becomes the princess to be rescued!
Faced with Hysso's wild hopes (this time the big villain used a completely different approach and once again shamefully failed, such is the fate of villains), Mori can only use his maturity as an adult to face despair, however Timo has a completely different idea.
This time it's Timo's turn to reconstruct the home with cat energy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1983271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link