Timo Route Release!

After 3 months of hard work, Timo route is now updated for free!

Contrary to the existing Cocci route , this time Mori becomes the princess to be rescued!

Faced with Hysso's wild hopes (this time the big villain used a completely different approach and once again shamefully failed, such is the fate of villains), Mori can only use his maturity as an adult to face despair, however Timo has a completely different idea.

This time it's Timo's turn to reconstruct the home with cat energy!