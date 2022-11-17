Beyond Hope Launch

Hello survivors!

We are pleased to announce that Beyond Hope is now available in Early Access! We made a survival adventure game and made it cooler by setting it in space. You now have the opportunity to explore the vast space and its special worlds and other species with the elements of human civilization. Beyond Hope is set in the future and people are able to explore places and galaxies beyond our understanding.

If you are a fan of the survival genre or adventure and space games, this is the right game for you. We hope you will enjoy and share your feedback with us.

Happy exploring.