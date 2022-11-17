 Skip to content

Deepest Chamber: Resurrection update for 17 November 2022

Patch 0.8892

Patch 0.8892

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there adventurers! Another round of nasty bugs are fixed. Plus a bit of balancing! Thank you for the detailed reports!

  • Reduced Ingward's prices.
  • Fixed rare crash related to resizing the window during startup.
  • Fix locked input when using certain cards (Mage Shield) on a hero and immediately clicking again on that hero.
  • Fix an issue where the game tried to show the combat retry menu after dieing in an event (Atonement).
  • Fixed Calculated card applying its buff to the first hero instead of the warrior.
  • Fixed an issue where the heroes started walking towards the very first combat chamber on the map.
  • First node of the map has special graphics now.
  • Added screenshake to Gila's animations.

See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks

