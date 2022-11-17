Patch 0.8892

Hello there adventurers! Another round of nasty bugs are fixed. Plus a bit of balancing! Thank you for the detailed reports!
- Reduced Ingward's prices.
- Fixed rare crash related to resizing the window during startup.
- Fix locked input when using certain cards (Mage Shield) on a hero and immediately clicking again on that hero.
- Fix an issue where the game tried to show the combat retry menu after dieing in an event (Atonement).
- Fixed Calculated card applying its buff to the first hero instead of the warrior.
- Fixed an issue where the heroes started walking towards the very first combat chamber on the map.
- First node of the map has special graphics now.
- Added screenshake to Gila's animations.
See you in the depths,
Balcony Softworks
