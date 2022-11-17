Patch 0.8892

Share · View all patches · Build 9958829 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 13:19:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello there adventurers! Another round of nasty bugs are fixed. Plus a bit of balancing! Thank you for the detailed reports!

Reduced Ingward's prices.

Fixed rare crash related to resizing the window during startup.

Fix locked input when using certain cards (Mage Shield) on a hero and immediately clicking again on that hero.

Fix an issue where the game tried to show the combat retry menu after dieing in an event (Atonement).

Fixed Calculated card applying its buff to the first hero instead of the warrior.

Fixed an issue where the heroes started walking towards the very first combat chamber on the map.

First node of the map has special graphics now.

Added screenshake to Gila's animations.

See you in the depths,

Balcony Softworks