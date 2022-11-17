The Dark Voyage (0.16.3.0)

THE DARK VOYAGE IS NOW OPEN!

The Dark Voyage

Now open! Experience an interactive dark shooting ride that takes you on a journey through time and monsters! Enter your time vehicle with up to 4 others and face off against the terrors that await you in various corrupted locations.







Haunted ghouls and ghosts try to spook your face off in this adventurous and dangerous ride that is set to chill your bones to dust.

Hit targets with your blaster to rack up points to contribute to a group total, and compare scores with friends! With a sharp eye and good aim, you may even uncover hidden secrets.





Extension of Halloween Events

We'll be extending out the Halloween events for another week. We've added a few new items to the Halloween Ghoulcery store to unlock. This is also your last chance this year to earn ghoul coins and get the newly updated Ghoulish Spender achievement!

Changes

Added the Dark Voyage (Shooting Interactive Dark Ride)

Added Used Cleaver, Used Hatchet, Used Machete, and Decorative Remains to the Ghoulcery

Added Second-Hand Axe, Second-Hand Machete, Melty Candle, Wall-Mounted Bell, Gas Lantern, Prop Barrel, Prop Crate to Rob's Imports

Added Campfire, Firewood to the Seasons nature store

Added Spikeboard to the DIY store

Condo: You can now drag grouped items with standard drag/drop

Condo: Added group copy support to Copycat. When you copycat a group, it'll also keep it as a group on duplication

Condo: Alt-drag group copying now regroups the copied group together so it stays as a group on duplicate

Plaza: Ghoulcery now has categories for each year

Plaza: Map boards now have maps on both sides

Plaza: Halloween remains spawn amount increased from 10 to 20

Ghoulish Spender achievement now only requires 20 items for it to be unlocked

Condo: Physics items no longer simulate physics on respawn by default, with a setting to override that and simulate physics on respawn

Updated Collection Book navigation tabs to be more visually distinct when they are active

Arcade - Sunlight Roller: Increased the texture resolution for Sunlight Roller's cabinet art

Arcade - Candy Slam: Tweaked Candy Slam's target materials to be more readable/clear

Condo: New Barrel item model

Condo: Reduced lights on Billiards table

Bug Fixes

Plaza: Fixed several fast travel teleports not working

Plaza: Fixed remains sometimes spawning in the stairs leading to the maze

Plaza - Halloween: Fixed remains spawning inside the haunted maze's staircase

Arcade: Fixed wrong collision in coin pushers

Arcade - Little Birde Feeders: Fixed collisions not always toggling on when playing

Arcade - Avalanche: Fixed cats being colored wrong

Arcade - Avalanche: Fixed cat hit animations not playing properly

Arcade - Gears of Coin: Fixed coin not always falling down the funnel

Arcade - Dragon's Treasure: Removed extra giant peg that was intersecting with one of the Dragon's Treasure machines

Arcade: Fixed Cold Slushy cups having no textures

ZM - Gasoline: Fixed missing gasoline pumps and sign

Minigolf - Kingdom: Fixed an area that would not correctly mark the player as out of bounds

Virus - Corrosion: Fixed spawn points intersecting with map geometry

Virus - Corrosion: Fixed several collision issues

Virus - Subway: Improved post processing effects that would cause certain weapons to look without color

Virus - Hospital: Fixed chairs being made of entirely wood

Condo: Fixed Turkey item not replicating to other clients

Plaza: Fixed a collision issue with the dueling arena building

Fixed a bug with collection book when switching between Arcade/Fishing categories if you were inside the list of items when switching categories

Condo: Workshop NPC models no longer t-pose/unset on condo reload

Optimizations

Plaza: Optimized reflection capture maps. Decreased memory footprint from ~360MB to ~80MB, and removed redundant or extra capture points

Plaza: Removed redundant fog particles from the Halloween Plaza to increase performance

Optimized the materials/draw calls on the devil pet, flying skull pet, UFO pet, flaming skull pet, flying sun pet, and the angel pet

Reduced drawcalls (optimization) for the rope fence, dock lamp, and tall standing candle lamp

Optimized various pet materials

Optimized several condo items

Optimized Halloween maze

