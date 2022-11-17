The Dark Voyage (0.16.3.0)

THE DARK VOYAGE IS NOW OPEN!
The Dark Voyage
Now open! Experience an interactive dark shooting ride that takes you on a journey through time and monsters! Enter your time vehicle with up to 4 others and face off against the terrors that await you in various corrupted locations.
Haunted ghouls and ghosts try to spook your face off in this adventurous and dangerous ride that is set to chill your bones to dust.
Hit targets with your blaster to rack up points to contribute to a group total, and compare scores with friends! With a sharp eye and good aim, you may even uncover hidden secrets.
Extension of Halloween Events
We'll be extending out the Halloween events for another week. We've added a few new items to the Halloween Ghoulcery store to unlock. This is also your last chance this year to earn ghoul coins and get the newly updated Ghoulish Spender achievement!
Changes
- Added the Dark Voyage (Shooting Interactive Dark Ride)
- Added Used Cleaver, Used Hatchet, Used Machete, and Decorative Remains to the Ghoulcery
- Added Second-Hand Axe, Second-Hand Machete, Melty Candle, Wall-Mounted Bell, Gas Lantern, Prop Barrel, Prop Crate to Rob's Imports
- Added Campfire, Firewood to the Seasons nature store
- Added Spikeboard to the DIY store
- Condo: You can now drag grouped items with standard drag/drop
- Condo: Added group copy support to Copycat. When you copycat a group, it'll also keep it as a group on duplication
- Condo: Alt-drag group copying now regroups the copied group together so it stays as a group on duplicate
- Plaza: Ghoulcery now has categories for each year
- Plaza: Map boards now have maps on both sides
- Plaza: Halloween remains spawn amount increased from 10 to 20
- Ghoulish Spender achievement now only requires 20 items for it to be unlocked
- Condo: Physics items no longer simulate physics on respawn by default, with a setting to override that and simulate physics on respawn
- Updated Collection Book navigation tabs to be more visually distinct when they are active
- Arcade - Sunlight Roller: Increased the texture resolution for Sunlight Roller's cabinet art
- Arcade - Candy Slam: Tweaked Candy Slam's target materials to be more readable/clear
- Condo: New Barrel item model
- Condo: Reduced lights on Billiards table
Bug Fixes
- Plaza: Fixed several fast travel teleports not working
- Plaza: Fixed remains sometimes spawning in the stairs leading to the maze
- Plaza - Halloween: Fixed remains spawning inside the haunted maze's staircase
- Arcade: Fixed wrong collision in coin pushers
- Arcade - Little Birde Feeders: Fixed collisions not always toggling on when playing
- Arcade - Avalanche: Fixed cats being colored wrong
- Arcade - Avalanche: Fixed cat hit animations not playing properly
- Arcade - Gears of Coin: Fixed coin not always falling down the funnel
- Arcade - Dragon's Treasure: Removed extra giant peg that was intersecting with one of the Dragon's Treasure machines
- Arcade: Fixed Cold Slushy cups having no textures
- ZM - Gasoline: Fixed missing gasoline pumps and sign
- Minigolf - Kingdom: Fixed an area that would not correctly mark the player as out of bounds
- Virus - Corrosion: Fixed spawn points intersecting with map geometry
- Virus - Corrosion: Fixed several collision issues
- Virus - Subway: Improved post processing effects that would cause certain weapons to look without color
- Virus - Hospital: Fixed chairs being made of entirely wood
- Condo: Fixed Turkey item not replicating to other clients
- Plaza: Fixed a collision issue with the dueling arena building
- Fixed a bug with collection book when switching between Arcade/Fishing categories if you were inside the list of items when switching categories
- Condo: Workshop NPC models no longer t-pose/unset on condo reload
Optimizations
- Plaza: Optimized reflection capture maps. Decreased memory footprint from ~360MB to ~80MB, and removed redundant or extra capture points
- Plaza: Removed redundant fog particles from the Halloween Plaza to increase performance
- Optimized the materials/draw calls on the devil pet, flying skull pet, UFO pet, flaming skull pet, flying sun pet, and the angel pet
- Reduced drawcalls (optimization) for the rope fence, dock lamp, and tall standing candle lamp
- Optimized various pet materials
- Optimized several condo items
- Optimized Halloween maze
