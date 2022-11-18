Update 1.5.0.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9958275 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 12:39:03 UTC by Wendy

A collection of fixes accumulated over the last couple of months.

If you have a modded game, update your mods. If you encounter issues, remove your mods.

If you still encounter issues, please report them here following the instructions in the sticky post.

Changelog for 1.5.0.13