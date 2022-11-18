Update 1.5.0.13

A collection of fixes accumulated over the last couple of months.
If you have a modded game, update your mods. If you encounter issues, remove your mods.
If you still encounter issues, please report them here following the instructions in the sticky post.
Changelog for 1.5.0.13
- Fixed incorrect determination on whether a line of fire is blocked for ranged attacks on very specific angles.
- Fixed AI not properly avoiding tiles with negatives effects, such as fire, as it is supposed to in specific cases.
- Fixed 'Hook' and 'Repel' skills not applying the 'Overwhelmed' effect on a miss.
- Fixed various smaller issues and typos.
Changed files in this update