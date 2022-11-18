 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Battle Brothers update for 18 November 2022

Update 1.5.0.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9958275 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A collection of fixes accumulated over the last couple of months.

If you have a modded game, update your mods. If you encounter issues, remove your mods.

If you still encounter issues, please report them here following the instructions in the sticky post.

Changelog for 1.5.0.13
  • Fixed incorrect determination on whether a line of fire is blocked for ranged attacks on very specific angles.
  • Fixed AI not properly avoiding tiles with negatives effects, such as fire, as it is supposed to in specific cases.
  • Fixed 'Hook' and 'Repel' skills not applying the 'Overwhelmed' effect on a miss.
  • Fixed various smaller issues and typos.

Changed files in this update

Battle Brothers Content Depot 365361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link