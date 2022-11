Share · View all patches · Build 9958065 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 13:39:06 UTC by Wendy

We went bug hunting yesterday, and the fates were with us. Here is what got fixed:

We fixed a bug where shadows could become incorrect while building.

We now clear the cutscene list when leaving boards.

Players can no longer use the sample tool

The fog pin now respects changing from GM mode to player mode

Until the next patch,

Seeya.