Air & Sand Update: Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9957983 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 15:06:18 UTC by Wendy

In light of the recent events upon Arrakis, the Spacing guild have granted access to the planet and reinforcements are arriving en masse.

In the Air & Sand update, Dune: Spice Wars' combat is evolving, with an array of new flying units entering the fray and offering a host of new ways to enter into battle with and gain the upper hand over your enemies!

Flying units, aerial combat, new buildings, resources, systems and more await in the newest major update for Dune: Spice Wars...

Check out what's new below!

New Air & Sand additions

Spaceships

Every faction has two new flying units: a fast ship and a huge frigate which is limited to one per faction

House Atreides

Hawk: A small spacecraft with rapid fire



Kraken: A frigate that can transport ground units



House Harkonnen

Harpy: A small spacecraft with a powerful AoE attack



Overlord: A frigate that controls small but powerful flying drones



The Smugglers

Banshee: A small stealth spacecraft that also damages supply



Wraith: A frigate that damages the health and supply of ground units in a large area



The Fremen

Spire: A fully armed and modified Ornithopter



Altar: A big aircraft that can receive up to two improvements



House Corrino

Hammer: A slow spacecraft with large AoE attacks, great at shredding armor



Cronos: A frigate with a large powerful AoE attack that regenerates its health out of combat



Aerial Combat

Melee units cannot attack flying units

Ornithopters can now be targeted

Ornithopters avoid danger on Auto Recon and go back to base to heal themselves when needed

Demo units deal more damage to Aerial Units

New resources

Guild Favor (for every faction but Fremen): An expensive new resource that is necessary to deploy your spaceships



(for every faction but Fremen): An expensive new resource that is necessary to deploy your spaceships Machine Scrap (for Fremen only): Destroying mechanical units and pillaging villages give scraps that can be used to build airships



New projectiles system

The projectiles of military units were reworked to add spectacle to fights, with more interesting trajectories and effects

Projectiles are much smoother in multiplayer

Missile batteries and main bases now use the new system and fire multiple missiles

New Neutral Enemies: The Renegades

As the game progresses, Renegades from the Faufreluche system will appear and take control of neutral villages

Once renegades have taken hold, they will periodically launch powerful raids on players

To attack a village controlled by Renegades, the players must first destroy their nearby base

Killing Renegades provides Guild Favors

New Equipment System: Barracks

Requires the Barrack building in the Main Base

Customize the gears of your military ground units

Enhance your units with a trade-off to match your playstyle

Some melee units can equip handguns to damage flying units

New Major Buildings (limited to one per faction)

Spacing Guild Branch (for everyone but Fremen)



Allows for the deployment of Spaceships

Exchanges Resources for Guild Favors

Unlocks Guild Proposals, special events that will get you Guild Favors in large quantities.

Recycling Plant (only for Fremen):



Allows for the construction of Airships

Allows for the production of Machine Scraps by destroying mechanical units

Experimental Alloy Furnace



+150 Solari production

+30% production of other Economy Buildings in the region

300 Plascrete upkeep

Military Factory



+25% Power to all Missile Batteries owned by the faction

+1 Missile Battery and +50% to their range in the current region

General Improvements

AI

AIs improved in all difficulties

Multiplayer

NEW Unlimited multiplayer pause option

NEW Players conceding are now replaced by an AI

NEW If your last opponents are only AIs that replaced human players, the victory is granted to you

NEW You can join a lobby using its private code

Multiplayer Chat

Hovering on the chat shows its last messages

You can now send private messages to other players using the channel selection on the left

Singleplayer

New Solo vs AI Kanly game mode

QoL

Ornithopters set to Auto Recon on game start will now automatically recon the first Spice village

Autorecall and autodeploy now take into account the harvester's life points

Added Open CHOAM Market keybind on “U” (can be changed in the options)

New dynamic cursors to react to more interactive options

The movement of military unit models is much smoother in multiplayer

Clearer range displays

Allow left clicking on the Spice stock, Plascrete, Fuel Cells and Water to cycle between production buildings

Audio

Added the music theme for House Corrino

New voice lines for the Mobile Turret (Fremen only), Assassins and Mercenary

New alerts sounds

New menus sounds

New spying operations sounds

Vehicles are separated from humans in the battle soundscape (so you shouldn’t hear screams and other human fight sounds when watching a battle of mechanical units)

UI

New Singleplayer menu

New operations UI shortcut (you can now click on an empty slot to start a new mission)

Bigger alerts

Building preview UI

You can now click on the word “Buildings” on the Villages UI to open a list of buildings you have access to

Other

Huge performance optimizations

New in-game visual effects

New Lobby/Main Menu visual effects

Balancing

In addition to all of the major additions in Air & Sand we have done a huge amount of balancing and stat changes, which you can read HERE (Please note that as a Google Doc URL, Steam may flag this as malicious, but we assure you, it's safe)

Bug Fixes

Fixed Restless (from Ramallo’s passive) not removed from the zones around the Main Base when the Fremen are defeated

Fixed operations making you a traitor when launched on an ally

Fixed battle sounds that could be heard across the map if they were within the camera’s field of view

Allow the recruitment of harvesting teams when training queue is full

Fixed Interdiction Zone not working as intended

Fixed rebellions not removing oppression’s buff and debuff correctly

Fixed Shuttles stuck in the air for a few seconds when going back to orbit

Smugglers can now be eligible to Imperial Audit if they reach 5 000 Hegemony during the vote

Prevent militia from different villages to attack each other

Units now properly leave combat when ordered to investigate a Discovery

Units could play many attack animations after their target died and cause performance issues

Units ornithopters could accidentally stop escorting their harvester

Fixed Armor affecting Health loss at 0 Supply

Fixed transactions points on the CHOAM market curve always showing the buying price

You can now still see the preview of a building placement even if its Village is not on the screen

Developments, buildings and resolutions affecting the cost or training time of military units now also correctly affect militia

Unit recruitment tooltips now correctly display modified upkeep costs (no longer always base cost). If you haven’t enabled decimals display this may not be visible because of rounding

Peaceful Annexation now correctly displays the action’s actual duration

Thank you all for your continued support of Dune: Spice Wars and for helping us bring this update together with your feedback and suggestions!

More major updates on the way, stay tuned!