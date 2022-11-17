Update 3.2.0a

Addition of a system to be able to put sticks on the ground

Added the ability to pick up sticks

Added ability to reanimate (In testing)

Added new AI in the hotel.

Addition of a light stick on the body of people awaiting resuscitation

New lobby system

Overall game post-processing

In the lobby trophies are now available once you complete a level

Added Inn map

Added Achievements to Steam

Added ability for Hostel AI to catch a player in a locker if they are spotted or chased

Added a map selector directly in the lobby that can only be used by the party host.



Fixed desync with hotel AI

Lobby fix

Fixed that the cursor became unavailable when entering the lobby

Set goals

Fixed an animation issue where the player was running sideways.

Fixed the main character's eyebrows.

Fixed an issue in the lobby where the map selector could not work

Game sound modification

Removal of halloween decoration

Texture refinement

Operation of the sticks:

Once placed, the stick remains for 40 seconds before disappearing. This ability is available once every 10 seconds.

How resuscitation works:

Once you press V you will be on your feet, this ability is available once every 8 minutes.