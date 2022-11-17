Update 3.2.0a

Addition of a system to be able to put sticks on the ground
Added the ability to pick up sticks
Added ability to reanimate (In testing)
Added new AI in the hotel.
Addition of a light stick on the body of people awaiting resuscitation
New lobby system
Overall game post-processing
In the lobby trophies are now available once you complete a level
Added Inn map
Added Achievements to Steam
Added ability for Hostel AI to catch a player in a locker if they are spotted or chased
Added a map selector directly in the lobby that can only be used by the party host.
Fixed desync with hotel AI
Lobby fix
Fixed that the cursor became unavailable when entering the lobby
Set goals
Fixed an animation issue where the player was running sideways.
Fixed the main character's eyebrows.
Fixed an issue in the lobby where the map selector could not work
Game sound modification
Removal of halloween decoration
Texture refinement
Operation of the sticks:
Once placed, the stick remains for 40 seconds before disappearing. This ability is available once every 10 seconds.
How resuscitation works:
Once you press V you will be on your feet, this ability is available once every 8 minutes.
Changed files in this update