Territory – Alpha 5.10 – Default Branch – Boom, Tweak and Balance

Added

C4 can now be crafted on the crafting bench

B7 Grenades can now be crafted on the crafting bench

Wooden Doors can now be recycled

Large Chests can now be recycled

Changed

Day/Night cycle slowed

The game pace still felt rushed so I will continue to tweak until it feels natural. Let me know your thoughts on the times for day and night. Night time is currently 50% or day and sunrise to sunset is almost a whole hour.

Other