Territory update for 17 November 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.10 – Default Branch – Boom, Tweak and Balance

Share · View all patches · Build 9957900 · Last edited by Wendy

Added

  • C4 can now be crafted on the crafting bench
  • B7 Grenades can now be crafted on the crafting bench
  • Wooden Doors can now be recycled
  • Large Chests can now be recycled

Changed

Day/Night cycle slowed
The game pace still felt rushed so I will continue to tweak until it feels natural. Let me know your thoughts on the times for day and night. Night time is currently 50% or day and sunrise to sunset is almost a whole hour.

Other

  • Non terrain footstep audio increased a little
  • Pig Farm crafting cost reduced
  • Original pig food recipe cost decreased
  • Several more pig food recipe options added to the food preparation bench
  • Thirst time reduced so you don’t need to drink as much
  • Quickslots increased by 2
  • Players can now pass through and shoot through farm plants.
  • Nice rustling sounds added to pawns passing through farm plants
  • Tall grass rustling sounds improved
  • All weapon recoil adjusted
  • Codelock crafting cost reduced
  • Music frequency reduced a little

