Territory – Alpha 5.10 – Default Branch – Boom, Tweak and Balance

Added
- C4 can now be crafted on the crafting bench
- B7 Grenades can now be crafted on the crafting bench
- Wooden Doors can now be recycled
- Large Chests can now be recycled
Changed
Day/Night cycle slowed
The game pace still felt rushed so I will continue to tweak until it feels natural. Let me know your thoughts on the times for day and night. Night time is currently 50% or day and sunrise to sunset is almost a whole hour.
Other
- Non terrain footstep audio increased a little
- Pig Farm crafting cost reduced
- Original pig food recipe cost decreased
- Several more pig food recipe options added to the food preparation bench
- Thirst time reduced so you don’t need to drink as much
- Quickslots increased by 2
- Players can now pass through and shoot through farm plants.
- Nice rustling sounds added to pawns passing through farm plants
- Tall grass rustling sounds improved
- All weapon recoil adjusted
- Codelock crafting cost reduced
- Music frequency reduced a little
