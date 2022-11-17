Minor update - Two announcements

Greetins Your Majesties,

Willing to make From Lex to Rex a more complete and better game, I´m adding better sounds and music in order to improve it. It´s a slow revision process, so expect continuous minor patches.

I would like to make a call for reviews. . Developing a solo indie game it´s an ardous task full of learning. Support means everything, that´s why if you consider the game gave you a moment of joy and fun or even helped you forget about daily problems, please consider leaving a simple review.