From Lex to Rex update for 17 November 2022

Minor update - Two announcements

Greetins Your Majesties,

  • Willing to make From Lex to Rex a more complete and better game, I´m adding better sounds and music in order to improve it. It´s a slow revision process, so expect continuous minor patches.

  • I would like to make a call for reviews. . Developing a solo indie game it´s an ardous task full of learning. Support means everything, that´s why if you consider the game gave you a moment of joy and fun or even helped you forget about daily problems, please consider leaving a simple review.

  • As you may know, From Lex to Rex is about food. Like the protagonist here many people can´t access basic food, that´s why, as gratitude, next week I´ll make a donation to the charital food gathering held in my hometown.

Thank you so much, keep playing!

