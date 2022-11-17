Season 03: PATCH 5 (build 79197 - 17/11/2022)

Hello Miners,
Scrip incoming! This patch brings the missing Plague Warning Challenges that only the most prestigious of miners may have noticed. Additionally, the Omen tower is now mortal once again and the keybinding changes from last patch have been reversed.
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
— PATCH NOTES —
- Fixed pickaxe making noise and particles as if you had hit an enemy when outside of the melee attack range but inside of the mining range
- Added the 3 Plague Warning Challenges that were missing from the season
- Fixed Infinite Flamethrower ammo case
- Fixed banshee pulse effect not being shown for fire arrow, fixed banshee pulse on arrows in air
- Fixed S.S.G spelling and grammatical errors
- Fixed missing text in mission control speech in regards to fixed rock crackers
- Reverted changes to DefaultInput.Ini, hopefully fixing issues with Tab/Esc
- Fixed Loading Tips not showing
- Fixed Caretaker tentacles not always respecting objects and stabbing through things like supply pods
- Caretaker Tentacles will no longer stab into the gunner's shield but will shoot at it instead
- Fixed Omen Modular Exterminator not dying
Changed files in this update