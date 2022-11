This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hellsingers!

Our music has thundered across the world and The Game Awards have listened! Metal: Hellsinger has been nominated for Best Score and Music!

We now call upon all you demons out there to raise your horns and make yourselves heard:

Thank you all for headbanging to Metal: Hellsinger, we couldn't hope for a better crowd to be sharing this journey with. 🤘

Bring on The Game Awards!