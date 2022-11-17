[Panorama] New location “Dead city”

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hello!

Next week we plan to release the next update for Crossout which will include a new in-game event and a new PvP mode. Specifically for this mode, we have created a new location “Dead city”, which you can already study in detail with these panoramic images.

The panorama of the map.

Can you guess what kind of mode will appear in Crossout with this update? Share your suggestions in the comments!

P.S. The fans of chaos and non-stop destruction will be pleased.

