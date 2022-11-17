 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossout update for 17 November 2022

[Panorama] New location “Dead city”

Share · View all patches · Build 9957620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Hello!

Next week we plan to release the next update for Crossout which will include a new in-game event and a new PvP mode. Specifically for this mode, we have created a new location “Dead city”, which you can already study in detail with these panoramic images.

The panorama of the map.

Can you guess what kind of mode will appear in Crossout with this update? Share your suggestions in the comments!

P.S. The fans of chaos and non-stop destruction will be pleased.

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 9957620
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link