Weekly Update 342: Convenience improvements!

Today, we are happy to introduce tweaks to various mechanics and gameplay improvements, as well as fixes to reported bugs. But on top of that, this time we’ve focused on several balance–related improvements, such as tweaking the map zones and mirroring existing events.

Also, as you probably already know, we’re working on an update that we plan to apply for next week, along with the start of the new ranking season. It’s going to include several changes, such as the planned combat improvements, which we’re working on for a few weeks already.

Gloria Victis is currently on 60%sale on Steam, so it is a perfect opportunity to get some of your friends to play! Thanks to that we’re already glad to see so many new players on the servers. We believe you’re having a good time in the game, and you’ll stay with us longer. We wish you a joyful journey through the Gloria Victis world!

Moreover, every two weeks, we are also making a community breakdown, rewarding our content creators and active members of the community with Ambers, and promoting their content on our social media hubs. Thank you for spreading the word about Gloria Victis, and helping our community to grow!

The screenshot’s authors were awarded. Daeryk and JESNEK -= PL =- – check your Ambers!

Changelog v.0.9.9.6.9 Beta

New Glory Season

The New Glory season will start on Thursday, the 24th of November. Also, we’d like to remind you that the last day of the season – Wednesday, the 23rd of November – will be a dedicated day of the season's end. It will not be possible to earn or lose the Nation Points on this day and the scoreboards of other season-based rankings (Glory and Arena) will be frozen then. However, it is the last chance to donate your NP to your guild as the Guild Points. When the new season starts, the Nation Points collected by a player will count from 0 as the new season will begin.

A little explanation for the new players: Glory is a season-based ranking that rewards you for activity in the faction v faction v faction PVP. The seasons last around 2 months (depending on the current updates schedule) and the top players are rewarded with unique titles and gold. Also, every Thursday night you’ll get Contribution Points – an in-game currency used to purchase special items from the Glory Quartermasters. The amount of earned CP depends on your position in the leaderboard, so climb up!

What will the new season bring in terms of combat?

The new season of glory is the perfect opportunity to correct the shortcomings of the combat balance. The goal is to balance two-handed weapons against each other and rebalance the heavy armor, which, as an independent entity, is rarely found in the meta-level, due to how much it costs ( not only gold but also attributes, stamina, and damage outcome) and how easy it is to counter, because of hammers. We are focusing on a greater ability to build cost-effective equipment setups. We also improve the possibilities to play with a shield, focusing on its worst flaws, such as unwanted shield bashes when attacking.

Events balance

In order for all map sides to be equal in terms of events players can participate in, we are adding a mirrored Otton event to Sangmar – Midland link, with a reminder, that Ismir/Sangmar and Ismir/Midland links already have such an event.

Due to significant level design changes in that area, the sorcerer's tower placed nearby has been moved east. Ragi’s Hound became a boss for the new event, named “Hound's Lair”, and

Inn quests that could be found nearby have been tweaked and some will use the new location for their purposes.

Take part in the new event and collect great rewards!

Zones balance

Thanks to reports from our players, we have found that an outdated version of the non-loot and safe zones layout has been present on the global servers. As well as the level design allows us we have adjusted the range of non-loot and safe zones in the game. Farms should be left in the lootzone area, where some were not before, and at the same time, we have ensured the siege camps are in a non-loot bubble. All sides of the map should follow the same rules now.

Quality of Life

Spawners position polish:

– Beehives in Rodrock, Ulfgard, and Eaglenest Village.

– Eaglenest Village Lumber Mill building.

–Abbey and Eaglenest Village wood spawners.

– Lordly Heaven and Abbey building materials event spawners.

– Pulled out the well and the lumberjack NPC from inside Twinfall Lumber Mill.

– Some resource spawners all around the map.

Sheep shearing

We have added the last planned minigame to sheep shearing. In the minigame, you will be asked to press G, H & J keys in the correct pattern. From the top of the minigame UI, there are falling tiles. The player needs to press the right button once the tile is passing the bottom line of the minigame. While 40% of the wool loot table will always be received by the player, and the fraction of the following 60% is handed to the player based on the number of points earned from the minigame. Please mind that each key press costs 50 stamina.

Other improvements:

– Reskinned the spider's model in the game. You can meet them at Volcano, Ruined Temple raids, and Pride Long Forgotten events.

– Added a five seconds delay after delivering mushrooms before the Volcano event invitation will appear.

– Removed Halloween pumpkins, reward events, skeleton horse spawners, and special catapult and trebuchet projectiles

Fixes

Announcement boards:

– Fixed the issue where the quest tab was not being automatically shown as active while opening the board which has quests available for the first time.

– Fixed an issue causing quests to not be visible if the player closed the board window on the quest tab and reopened it.

– Fixed the problem where a proper tag was not displayed, redirecting players to other boards if there were no quests on a given one.

Other fixes:

– Over 50 level design and terrain bug fixes

– Fixed an issue where workstations lists on Holds location cards were doubled

– Reworked the textures of models used mainly in siege camps, fixing improper color and distance visibility issues.

– Fixed an issue where spiders on the Volcano were attacking the mini-boss of the event.

Every-two week Video contest

We cannot stress enough our happiness and gratitude to see such nice videos posted by our active community almost daily! This week, we have chosen a few more artistic approaches, rewarding players from all around the world for their love for Gloria Victis. The main reward of 2000 ambers will go to:

dRogu – for his creative approach in creating GoT Stannis Baratheon heraldry using our Coat of Arms editor:

Boba, for his next Gloria Victis gameplay, this time featuring a night-time Valley of Death Tournament.

DIDI Zhang, for making a short cinematic video about our game:

And we have two honorable mentions, rewarded with 500 ambers:

Runnin, for mistaking a falling meteorite with a soccer ball:

And Ghost With Heartbeats for his artsy screenshots mashup:

Be sure to use always use #gloriavictis and #playgloriavictis hashtags in your video descriptions. It greatly helps us and others to find content based on our game, and increases your visibility!