The Temple Of update for 17 November 2022

Nov 17 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Fire Update

  • this update introduces the new burn system
  • wooden structures can now be found throughout the early tombs
    -lighting them on fire can clear the path and destroy monsters
    -be careful, too many burned structures can cause the tomb to collapse!

-changed puzzle chest into puzzle door
-fixed the puzzle chest
-upgraded and fixed the papyrus glyph puzzle to make it easier and more rewarding
-removed the ring puzzle for now
-brightened the cave phase tombs 8 - 10
-decreased fire pit count to slightly increase curse gain
-fixed game settings button
-adapted game settings and video settings screens to resolution scaling boundaries
-increased look sensitivity setting maximum threshold from 1 to 3
-fixed cutscene mouse glitches
-added fire wall
-added fire door
-added fire structure
-changed ambiguous "wadjet juice" to "armor" to provide some clarity

