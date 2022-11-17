Nov 17 Update

The Fire Update

this update introduces the new burn system

wooden structures can now be found throughout the early tombs

-lighting them on fire can clear the path and destroy monsters

-be careful, too many burned structures can cause the tomb to collapse!

-changed puzzle chest into puzzle door

-fixed the puzzle chest

-upgraded and fixed the papyrus glyph puzzle to make it easier and more rewarding

-removed the ring puzzle for now

-brightened the cave phase tombs 8 - 10

-decreased fire pit count to slightly increase curse gain

-fixed game settings button

-adapted game settings and video settings screens to resolution scaling boundaries

-increased look sensitivity setting maximum threshold from 1 to 3

-fixed cutscene mouse glitches

-added fire wall

-added fire door

-added fire structure

-changed ambiguous "wadjet juice" to "armor" to provide some clarity