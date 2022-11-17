Nov 17 Update

The Fire Update
- this update introduces the new burn system
- wooden structures can now be found throughout the early tombs
-lighting them on fire can clear the path and destroy monsters
-be careful, too many burned structures can cause the tomb to collapse!
-changed puzzle chest into puzzle door
-fixed the puzzle chest
-upgraded and fixed the papyrus glyph puzzle to make it easier and more rewarding
-removed the ring puzzle for now
-brightened the cave phase tombs 8 - 10
-decreased fire pit count to slightly increase curse gain
-fixed game settings button
-adapted game settings and video settings screens to resolution scaling boundaries
-increased look sensitivity setting maximum threshold from 1 to 3
-fixed cutscene mouse glitches
-added fire wall
-added fire door
-added fire structure
-changed ambiguous "wadjet juice" to "armor" to provide some clarity
Changed files in this update