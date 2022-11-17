Update 1.4.0 BETA 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9957479 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 09:32:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

Beta version 2 of update 1.4.0 is now live on the 'test' branch. It features a couple of bugfixes and backports another improvement from Intravenous 2.

Version 1.4.0 BETA 2:

improved armor protection in the event of the projectile failing to penetrate the armor vest - the further the bullet is from penetrating the vest, the greater the damage dampening

fixed a crash that occured during cutscenes with the "Exploding Enemies" mutator enabled

fixed being able to use the medkit even though the health potential (health + regeneration potential) was at it's maximum, which also brought no health increase since health potential was at maximum (wasted time basically)

