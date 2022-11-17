 Skip to content

Intravenous update for 17 November 2022

Update 1.4.0 BETA 2

Intravenous update for 17 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

Beta version 2 of update 1.4.0 is now live on the 'test' branch. It features a couple of bugfixes and backports another improvement from Intravenous 2.

Version 1.4.0 BETA 2:

  • improved armor protection in the event of the projectile failing to penetrate the armor vest - the further the bullet is from penetrating the vest, the greater the damage dampening
  • fixed a crash that occured during cutscenes with the "Exploding Enemies" mutator enabled
  • fixed being able to use the medkit even though the health potential (health + regeneration potential) was at it's maximum, which also brought no health increase since health potential was at maximum (wasted time basically)

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Changed depots in test branch

Changed depots in test branch
Intravenous Content Depot 1486631
