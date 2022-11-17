 Skip to content

Swords of Legends Online update for 17 November 2022

Divine Feathered Outfits

Swords of Legends Online update for 17 November 2022

The shop is filled with a gentle, scented breeze – pick up feather-light robes, feathery emotes and soft silver wings to soar into the heavens.

Feather-Light Offers

Let your soul soar with our great offers for airborne adventurers. Between 17th and 24th November 2022, the following items are discounted in the Crimson Coin Shop:

Costume Variations

Make appearance like a shimmering cloud with these silky costumes. Dress in white and light blue outfits and soar into the stormy heavens!

  • Light Blue Feather Outfit (Robe/Headgear)
  • White Feather Outfit (Robe/Headgear)

Using the Traceless Feather emote, you can conjure up a feather with the aid of a mysterious crow, which after a moment on your hand, rises into the air and flies away.

Mount

Add magical Silver Wings to your back and fly away to new horizons!

  • Silver Wings

