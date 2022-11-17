Added sounds for reloading and overheating of reactors
Mech in melee combat now cannot shoot
Melee weapons now available only on mechs with arms
Added new animations for melee attacks
Added melee weapon block chance equal to half of the pilot's reaction
Added new AUX module (energy shield booster) and the research for it
Deals energy damage to monsters inside the shield radius
Snakehead's damage now increasing over time while shooting at shields
Changed pilot leveling system. Now extra experience goes to the next level. The maximum experience required for the level-up increases with each new level.
Improved mech explosion texture
Added heating of the reactor while restoring the energy shield
Added a threshold of at least 20% free reactor energy for the energy shield to work
Removed squaring from shield power formula
Added sounds for pressing levers in the reactor setup menu
Added more images in the manual
Added "flood fill" to the mech paint menu
Added new menu "Processor Programs" and research for it
The menu allows you to select special mech abilities
- program_0="Multiplies the power of the energy shield by 1+ percent of the reactor's heating from its maximum temperature."
- program_1="Multiplies counterattack speed by stability recovery modificator."
- program_2="Multiplies cooling rate while overheating by 1+ percent of available energy."
- program_3="Multiplies movement speed by 1+ percentage of reactor's heating from its maximum temperature."
- program_4="Multiplies the reload speed of white weapons type by 1+ percent of available energy."
- program_5="Multiplies the rate of fire of white weapons type by 1+ squared percent of reactor's heating from its maximum temperature. Shots heat the reactor."
- program_6="Red type weapons fire all ammunition at the same time."
- program_7="Multiplies blue type weapons damage by 1+ percent of reactor heating from its maximum temperature."
- program_8="Yellow type weapons do not stop firing while reloading."
- program_9="Multiplies evasion by 1+ percent of available energy."
- program_10="Reactor overheating does not turn off the mech. Increases chance of damage from overheating to 100%."
- program_11="Makes it possible to reload multiple ammo types at the same time. Reactor heating from reloading multiple ammo types at the same time is cumulative."
Changed files in this update