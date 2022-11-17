Added sounds for reloading and overheating of reactors

Mech in melee combat now cannot shoot

Melee weapons now available only on mechs with arms

Added new animations for melee attacks

Added melee weapon block chance equal to half of the pilot's reaction

Added new AUX module (energy shield booster) and the research for it

Deals energy damage to monsters inside the shield radius

Snakehead's damage now increasing over time while shooting at shields

Changed pilot leveling system. Now extra experience goes to the next level. The maximum experience required for the level-up increases with each new level.

Improved mech explosion texture

Added heating of the reactor while restoring the energy shield

Added a threshold of at least 20% free reactor energy for the energy shield to work

Removed squaring from shield power formula

Added sounds for pressing levers in the reactor setup menu

Added more images in the manual

Added "flood fill" to the mech paint menu

Added new menu "Processor Programs" and research for it

The menu allows you to select special mech abilities

program_0="Multiplies the power of the energy shield by 1+ percent of the reactor's heating from its maximum temperature."

program_1="Multiplies counterattack speed by stability recovery modificator."

program_2="Multiplies cooling rate while overheating by 1+ percent of available energy."

program_3="Multiplies movement speed by 1+ percentage of reactor's heating from its maximum temperature."

program_4="Multiplies the reload speed of white weapons type by 1+ percent of available energy."

program_5="Multiplies the rate of fire of white weapons type by 1+ squared percent of reactor's heating from its maximum temperature. Shots heat the reactor."

program_6="Red type weapons fire all ammunition at the same time."

program_7="Multiplies blue type weapons damage by 1+ percent of reactor heating from its maximum temperature."

program_8="Yellow type weapons do not stop firing while reloading."

program_9="Multiplies evasion by 1+ percent of available energy."

program_10="Reactor overheating does not turn off the mech. Increases chance of damage from overheating to 100%."

program_11="Makes it possible to reload multiple ammo types at the same time. Reactor heating from reloading multiple ammo types at the same time is cumulative."