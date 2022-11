It's been a really long time.

As previously announced, there has been no update since I was taking the test.

Unfortunately, the test failed by a few questions.

This patch has a number of parts that can change the directional of the rifle.

(Gatling, Quad Barrel, etc.)

Rather than listening to the explanation, I recommend you try it yourself.

There are many experimental parts, so sometimes fatal bugs can occur

I will try to fix it as soon as possible.