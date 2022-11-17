[Released - v0.6.1.522 Patch Notes]

Share · View all patches · Build 9957009 · Last edited 17 November 2022 – 09:19:20 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below & improve the overall game experience.

◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.522

◈ Update Details

[Bug Fixes]

1) Sushi

FIXED - not being able to proceed with a pop-up after Artisan's Flame reaches 99

2) Boss Fights

FIXED - Clione Queen mission resetting when the game is turned off before meeting Maki after completion

3) Missions

The following issues will be resolved accordingly:

FIXED - 'Speak with the Guests': restart from the first step of the mission

4) Sea People’s Village

FIXED - movement de-buff effect not working properly when entering Sea People's Village while exceeding the weight limit

5) Other Improvements

FIXED - being able to put items continuously in the underwater cargo box in certain situations

FIXED - volume settings not affecting in-game sound effects

◈ Notice

We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.

Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!

12322 / 땅콩 / ㅅㅈ / 셔니

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on the Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.

Thank you.