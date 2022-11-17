[Released - v0.6.1.522 Patch Notes]

Greetings, Divers! 🐳
This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below & improve the overall game experience.
◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.522
◈ Update Details
[Bug Fixes]
1) Sushi
FIXED - not being able to proceed with a pop-up after Artisan's Flame reaches 99
2) Boss Fights
FIXED - Clione Queen mission resetting when the game is turned off before meeting Maki after completion
3) Missions
The following issues will be resolved accordingly:
FIXED - 'Speak with the Guests': restart from the first step of the mission
4) Sea People’s Village
FIXED - movement de-buff effect not working properly when entering Sea People's Village while exceeding the weight limit
5) Other Improvements
FIXED - being able to put items continuously in the underwater cargo box in certain situations
FIXED - volume settings not affecting in-game sound effects
◈ Notice
- We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.
- Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.
Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!
12322 / 땅콩 / ㅅㅈ / 셔니
The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on the Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.
Thank you.
